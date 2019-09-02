Six people killed in various incidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Six people including two students were killed while some others injured in various incidents in the Sukkur region.

Reports said a Hi-roof and a passenger wagon collided at the Hingorja Road in Khairpur that killed two students identified as Hasnain and Rais Chakrani, while Waqar, Cheema, Bashir and others were injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to the GIMS Hospital in Gambat.

Some unknown motorcyclists shot dead Gulzar Luhar and fled. The police shifted the body to the GIMS hospital in Gambat and stated the killing was a result of Karo Kari.

Meanwhile, two minor girls drowned in Sim Nullah near Sehwan the other day. The girls were identified as five-year-old Saira Manzoor Rind and six-year-old Salma, d/o Rajab Rind. In another incident, a girl named Arfa, d/o Ghulam Mustafa Naper, drowned in the Nara Canal.