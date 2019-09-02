Three dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: CIA police on Sunday arrested three dacoits from a village in the limits of Chak Jhumra police. On a tip-off, the CIA police team conducted a raid at a house at Chak 186-RB and arrested Mustansar Nadeem, Umar Hayat and Ghulam Abbas while their one accomplice managed to escape. The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.