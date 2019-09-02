Three dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: CIA police on Sunday arrested three dacoits from a village in the limits of Chak Jhumra police. On a tip-off, the CIA police team conducted a raid at a house at Chak 186-RB and arrested Mustansar Nadeem, Umar Hayat and Ghulam Abbas while their one accomplice managed to escape. The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.
FAISALABAD: CIA police on Sunday arrested three dacoits from a village in the limits of Chak Jhumra police. On a tip-off, the CIA police team conducted a raid at a house at Chak 186-RB and arrested Mustansar Nadeem, Umar Hayat and Ghulam Abbas while their one accomplice managed to escape. The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.