close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 2, 2019

Three dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

National

A
APP
September 2, 2019

FAISALABAD: CIA police on Sunday arrested three dacoits from a village in the limits of Chak Jhumra police. On a tip-off, the CIA police team conducted a raid at a house at Chak 186-RB and arrested Mustansar Nadeem, Umar Hayat and Ghulam Abbas while their one accomplice managed to escape. The police also recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan