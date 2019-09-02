Mane’s fury shows Liverpool’s desire: Henderson

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists Sadio Mane’s touchline tirade at Burnley showed his side’s desire to win the Premier League.

Mane launched into a furious rant after being substituted during Liverpool’s 3-0 win on Saturday.

The Senegal winger was apparently annoyed by Mohamed Salah’s failure to pass to him moments earlier.

Klopp claimed everything had been smoothed over after the latest incident of Salah opting to shoot instead of passing to a better-placed colleague.

Henderson, however, said he was pleased to see the rant from the usually mild-mannered Mane because it underlined the passion in the Liverpool team.

“I’ve seen it now and again (from him). Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad,” Henderson said.

“That’s just us pushing each other all the time. I think that’s important. We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we’re really close and I think we can deal with that.”