Texas mass shooting death toll rises to 7

ODESSA, United States: The death toll in a west Texas shooting rampage has increased to seven as authorities investigate why a man stopped by state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire on them.

He then fled, shooting more than 20 people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a cinema. Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said at least one of the shooting victims remained in life-threatening condition.

The gunman has been identified as a white male in his 30s but police have not released a name or possible motive. The shooting began with an interstate traffic stop where gunfire was exchanged with police, setting off a chaotic rampage during which the suspect hijacked a postal service vehicle and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

The two cities are in the heart of Texas oil country more than 300 miles west of Dallas. Police initially reported possible multiple shooters, but Odessa police chief Michael Gerke later said there was only one male suspect in his thirties.

The suspect shot “at innocent civilians all over Odessa”, according to a statement from Odessa police which did not name the man or offer a motive. The terrifying chain of events began when state troopers tried pulling over a gold car on Interstate 20 for failing to signal a left turn, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger said.

Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver “pointed a rifle towards the rear window of his car and fired several shots” towards the patrol car stopping him. The gunshots struck one of two troopers inside the patrol car. Two other police officers were shot before the suspect was killed.