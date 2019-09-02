Two critical following triple stabbing in Ilford

LONDON: Two men are fighting for their lives following a triple stabbing in north-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said they were called at 11.23pm on Saturday to Pownsett Terrace in Ilford, where they found two men in their twenties with stab injuries near to a car park. A third teenage victim of the attack, who was also stabbed, later took himself to hospital.

The two men remain in hospital in a critical condition, while the teenager has been discharged. Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbings. A crime scene remains in place in the area and no weapons have been recovered.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD8875/31August.