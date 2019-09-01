Punjab seeks army’s deployment during Muharram

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of army in 29 districts of the province for maintaining law and order in Muharram-ul-Haram, The News has learnt.

Last year, the Punjab government was provided with 26 companies of the army for maintain law and order during Muharram. Sources said 98 companies of the Pakistan Army had been sought this year.

Twelve districts of Punjab province have been declared very sensitive by the Home Department and the department has issued high alert for those districts. Sources said the Home Department had written a letter to the federal government to provide the provincial government with four helicopters also for aerial surveillance on Muharram 9-10.

According to sources, two helicopters will be used in Lahore, one in Rawalpindi and one helicopter will be used in Multan for aerial surveillance. The Home Department will monitor security in all districts.

The department has also directed the office of the inspector general of police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Muharram 9-10. According to sources in the Home Department, mobile phone services will not be available in specific areas on Muharam 9- and 10.

Additionally, the Home Department has directed the districts administrations to keep the authorities concerned updated about the situation round the clock. Recommendations for partial suspension of mobile service have been asked from the district administrations. DCs and DPOs will point out the sensitive areas wherein mobile phone service would be suspended. Under Section 144, pillion riding will not be allowed.

Our correspondent from Lalamusa adds: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that all arrangements have been finalised to maintain peace in the district during Muharram. The DC said that 1,372 Majalis would be held in Gujrat district during Muharram. He told that 339 processions would also be taken out during Muharram.

The Pak Army personnel would also perform duty to keep the law and order situation, he added. He said that CCTV cameras would be installed on the routes of the processions. Our correspondent from Burewala adds: Police have finalised security arrangements for 311 Majalis and 128 mourning processions to be taken out here during Muharram.

Vehari District Police Officer Saqib Sultan said that strict security arrangements had been made in the district for the Muharram. He told that computerised maps of the routes of 311 Majalis and 128 traditional and licensed processions had been prepared. He informed that 1,655 police officers, constables, ladies police and 900 volunteers with metal detectors would perform duties during the Muharram. The police personnel would also be present on the routes in plainclothes for secret surveillance, he maintained. A control room had been set up that would monitor the security of the round the clock, he added. The DPO said the people’s lives and properties would be protected during Muharram. He informed that the entry of six Ulema had been banned in the Vehari district.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police have approved the final security plan for provincial metropolis for Muharram. Lahore police finalised the plan in a meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir. DIGs Inam Waheed, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CTO Capt (r) Malik Liaqat, SSPs Zeshan Asghar, Ismail Kharak and all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were present in the meeting held on Saturday.

The CCPO emphasised the need for promotion of interfaith harmony and strictly directed that Muharram security plan be implemented in letter and spirit. “Elected public representatives should be taken into confident" he directed the officers concerned.