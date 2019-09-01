‘Chinese Bridge’ contest held at TMUC

Islamabad: Roots Millennium Education in collaboration with China Radio International-CRI and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China organised Chinese Proficiency Competition for Secondary School Students (Chinese Bridge) at TMUC Auditorium, Sector H-11/4, says a press release.

The ‘Chinese Bridge’ Chinese Proficiency competition is a large scale international competition sponsored by Hanban Confucius Institute, China. Chinese Bridge Competition is the most famous International Chinese proficiency language competition for non-native speakers. In order to provide a stage for the secondary school students to show their Chinese language capacity and meanwhile enhance Chinese enthusiasms understanding of Chinese Language and culture, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan jointly organised the event with CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom.

Students from different schools participated in the event. The 12th Chinese bridge competition had three parts speech, knowledge quiz and talent show. DCM & Minister Counsellor from Embassy of Peoples Republic of China Pang Chunxue attended this auspicious occasion as a Chief Guest who was accompanied by the Chinese Cultural Counsellor Zhang Heqing and First Secretary cultural office from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. Deputy Director China Cultural Centre Li Yan Xuan, Chief Representative China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co Ltd Pakistan Sun Yang, Deputy Chief Executive Office Huawai Technologies Pakistan Ma Liming, Correspondent Economic Daily Zhu Dan and Chief correspondent Phoenix TV Zhang Tingfeng were the jury members of the Chinese Bridge Competition. The Director China Radio International Confucius Classroom Chen Xiang along with Director from Confucius Institute Zhang Daojian attended the event and expressed their appreciation on the Chinese language command of students.

The Chinese Bridge competition started with a welcome note by the Chief Executive The Millennium Education Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq who said that Cultural exchange programs has not only strengthened the relationship between Pakistan and China, but it has also enabled the youth to inherit, sustain and transmit the legacy of Pakistan China Friendship. He further said that CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom is a step forward to China Pakistan Education Corridor in the larger prospect of CPEC.

Mona Kanwal, Head of Chinese Language Department at The Millennium Education, Pakistan formally greeted the Deputy Chief of Mission Pang Chunxue and the Cultural Counsellor Zhang Heqing by sharing their extensive diplomatic profile with the parental community, faculty and students.

Speaking to the Millennials Pang Chunxue, Deputy Chief of Mission from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China appreciated the efforts put in by the students and faculty on the Chinese Bridge Competition and also said that language plays a pivotal role in knowing a nation and its culture. She also emphasised that China and Pakistan are very good friends and neighbors. She said that CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom has made an exceptional attempt and the initiatives will produce tangible results in future.

Director Communications and Outreach Sabina Zakir on the occasion said, that the economy of the world has certainly drifted towards the east hence foreign language has become a necessity in the competitive world of education.

Out of nine participants from different schools Abeeha Shoaib from Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3 clichéd first position in the Chinese Bridge Competition. Dewa Wajid from Millennium Campus and Sukhen Fatima from Millennium Schools One World Campus clinched second position. Wania Naveed, Vaneeze Ahmed and Muhammad Wali from Future World School FWS Lahore & Due-e-Zahra, Alynah, Naveed and Emaan Khalil from Science School Clinched third position in the Chinese Bridge Competition.