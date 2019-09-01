Students celebrate ‘Kindness Week’

Rawalpindi: Students of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School celebrated kindness week through series of activities held throughout the week, says a press release.

The activities were planned by the teachers keeping in mind the age levels of the students. Skits and poems were presented in front of the Montessori students to introduce the concept of kindness to them. The primary students shared with their teachers and class fellows ‘small acts of kindness’ that can go a long way in spreading happiness while the senior students made charity boxes and collected donations in the form of toys, clothes and books to help the underprivileged.

The senior branch of the SLS, Range Road Campus held a special assembly in this regard, as the week came to an end. The students threw light on this topic by performing short skits. Sharing your belongings, helping the needy, caring for the elders and the young ones, feeding stray animals and taking care of plants were some of the messages that were delivered through the skits. The performance of the students was praise worthy and was appreciated by the audience with loud claps. The skit was followed by a small poem written and sung by the students themselves enforcing the same message of being kind every day. The actions and smiling faces of the performers added a cheerful vibe to the poem performance which was enjoyed by all.

Pep talks were given to the students throughout the week about sacrificing their wants for other’s needs, speaking kind words and especially on being thoughtful and considerate towards others. The students made charity boxes and collected money to help the underprivileged. They also collected books, toys and other items of everyday use and gifted them to the junior staff of their school. The activity ended on a very happy note with lots of smiling faces around.

Section Head, Mrs. Atiqa Dar appreciated the teachers and students on a well presented assembly. She also addressed the students and reminded them not only to be kind to human beings but to animals and plants as well