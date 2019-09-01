Clean, green campaign continues

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration along with teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued clean and green campaign.

Assistant Commissioner and Officers of ICT Administration with support of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) staff of Sanitation, Environment and Parks Directorates were engaged in clearing of area and cutting of grass, a spokesman of CDA on Saturday said. During the clean and green campaign in the city, Environment staff removed the wild rowth / vegetation in the F-9 Park, right of ways of the Muree Road, Malpur-Korang Bridge.