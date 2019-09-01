close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
Sher Ali Khalti
September 1, 2019

Properties donated by Quaid, Liaquat grabbed

Lahore

Sher Ali Khalti
September 1, 2019

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has taken notice of occupation on the donated properties of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his sister Fatima Jinnah and first Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawab Liaqat Ali Khan, The News has learnt.

According to sources in ACE, in the area of Gulberg in Lahore, the properties worth billions of rupees donated by first Governor General and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his sister Fatima Jinnah and Nawab Liaqat Ali Khan were occupied by the illegal occupants.

ACE, Lahore region, has sought a detailed report of the properties from Revenue Department officials of Patwar circle Icchra. It is pertinent to mention here that notices regarding the issue have been served on the officials of Lahore Development Authority (LDA). LDA officials were asked to appear before ACE.

