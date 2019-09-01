Lukaku hits back at critics of his weight

LONDON: Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku defended his professionalism in the wake of criticism over his weight towards the end of his time at Manchester United.

The Belgian joined Inter in a 65 million euro ($73 million) move earlier this month after two years at Old Trafford. Lukaku scored 42 goals for the Red Devils, but just 15 of them came last season as he fell down the pecking order once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho.

And former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was among those to criticise Lukaku’s physical condition, claiming he weighed over 100 kilogrammes. “He (Neville) can talk about my fitness but he should never say anything about my professionalism, that I don’t work hard enough,” Lukaku told the BBC.

“That is something he cannot say. All the coaches I have had say the same thing

about me. “What did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say when I was on the training ground? What did he say? That I always work hard and always do my best to try and improve myself. Same with Jose Mourinho and (Belgium and former Everton manager) Roberto Martinez. Now (Inter coach) Antonio Conte will say it.

“Last year was just a bad year. It happens in football. You just have to move on. I am not going to sit here and react in a negative way.” Hopes were high that Lukaku could spearhead a new era for United when he joined from Everton for Â£75 million ($91 million) in 2017, but he left Manchester having failed to win a trophy.

“For me, the Manchester United experience is one I am grateful for - not a good one because we didn’t win and I wanted to win with the club - but they gave me a chance,” added Lukaku.