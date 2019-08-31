PHC London observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

LONDON: Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at the High Commission on Friday, where a large number of Pakistani community, friends of Pakistan from other communities in London and media representatives attended the gathering in an expression of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission, photos reflecting Indian atrocities against defenceless Kashmiris in IOK were displayed on the occasion. At Friday prayers at the High Commission, a collective prayer was also offered for the Kashmiris. Muslim residents of the UK belonging to various countries also joined.

In his brief address on the occasion, High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria said Kashmir is an internationally recognised issue. There are UN Security Council Resolutions on it which call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under a UN supervised plebiscite, he said. He added the UNSC resolutions do not allow any party to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, which India has blatantly violated.

Zakaria spoke about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in IOK. They have been cut off from the outside world since 25 days, he said. Zakaria shed light on the sufferings of Kashmiri Muslims in IOK, who faced genocide of hundreds of thousands, dozens of massacres, mass blinding and other crimes against humanity at the hands of Indian occupation forces. He said all these crimes perpetrated by the Indian forces are documented. He referred to the reports of International People’s Tribunal, Amnesty International, OHCHR, HRW and coverage in the international media.

The worsening human rights situation needed attention of the international community, the High Commissioner emphasised. He reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris.