ZAB was true ambassador of Kashmir, says Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid down the foundations of the party on Kashmir dispute and he was a true ambassador of Kashmir.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the Multan High Court Bar Association, the former premier said If ZAB was alive, he would have made realise US President Donald Trump the sensitivity of the Kashmir dispute and Afghan issue. Gilani said Pakistan had suffered much in Afghan war which now morphed into a war of the world and Americans wanted to escape it at any cost. He said it was suitable time when the US should exert its influence on India to resolve the Kashmir issue prior to finding solution to the Afghan problem. He said the Kashmir issue was a test case for the world. Gilani said lukewarm response of the OIC and Islamist countries was not a good sign. He urged the United Nations and human rights champions to come forward and play their role to get justice for the innocent people of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).He said economic prosperity was attached to political stability. He said the PPP stands with the government over Kashmir cause despite differences. He said the PTI-led government had failed in providing jobs to youth and reducing inflation. The former prime minister said Rehber committee meeting would review the country situation in depth.

He said if Pakistan deploys its forces on two borders it would not suitable for the USA interests. Gilani said Pakistan was facing severe financial issues at the moment. He also condoled with MHBA president Malik Haider Osman on the death of his brother.

harassment plea: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) officers are allegedly pressurising a female officer to withdraw a complaint she filed against them for harassing and blackmailing her.

Hifza Tariq filed a complaint with the FIA (cyber wing) against harassment and blackmailing of Mepco officers the other day. Talking to The News on Thursday on phone, she said influential officials are pressurising her to withdraw her complaint after FIA summoned them on Wednesday.

“Mepco bosses’ dirty politics has made my life miserable and I am suffering mental agony but I will not withdraw the complaint,” she said. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing summoned Mepco Chief Executive Engineer Tahir Mehmood, Director Admin Mian Suhail Afzal, Assistant Director Khizar Hayat for recording their statements. She said a man on behalf of Mepco bosses summoned her to his office Wednesday and pressurised her to withdraw the complaint but she refused. She said a senior Mepco officer was involved in posting her pictures. Hifza Tariq said some Mepco officials blackmail female staff. When contacted, FIA officials confirmed the proceedings against Mepco officers. Hifza said she is facing pressure and threats from Mepco bosses since the FIA summoned them, but she will not withdraw her complaint.