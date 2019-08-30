Telecast of Indian content: Pemra chief warns cable operators of strict action

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Salim Baig Thursday warned strict legal action against cable operators over telecasting Indian channels or materials.

He said if service of any Indian channel is reported from any area the relevant of the province, the relevant inspector and assistant general manager would be expelled. He told cable operator to sensitize their staff as the government would not compromise on airing of Indian channels or materials.

He said several complaints received from Swat where cable operator were providing services of Indian channels, adding that if the practice was not stopped the cable operator would face the music.

The Pemra chairman was presiding a meeting of cable operators here at Pemra Peshawar office where the Pemra director general admin, DG operations and distribution, GM Media and PR, GM for Pemra chairman, regional manager, Peshawar, and representatives of cable operators were present.

The Pemra chief, speaking on the occasion, said India was involved in human rights violation and killing of innocent Karhmiris and the Authority would not allow any cable operator to telecast Indian channels.