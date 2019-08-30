close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 30, 2019

Road repairs

Newspost

 
August 30, 2019

The link road connecting the M2 motorway at Sialmor with the Sargodha-Faisalabad road is damaged at a number of places. This road is known as the Kaloowal Road on Google Maps. It is an important road as it links M2 with southern Punjab.

In December 2018 I had launched a complaint on the Pakistan Citizens Portal. However, after almost nine months the complaint is unattended, apparently because of non-allocation of funds. May I request the concerned authorities to undertake repairs of the road on an urgent basis and prevent citizens' vehicles from getting damaged due to the poor condition.

Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost