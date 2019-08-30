Road repairs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The link road connecting the M2 motorway at Sialmor with the Sargodha-Faisalabad road is damaged at a number of places. This road is known as the Kaloowal Road on Google Maps. It is an important road as it links M2 with southern Punjab.
In December 2018 I had launched a complaint on the Pakistan Citizens Portal. However, after almost nine months the complaint is unattended, apparently because of non-allocation of funds. May I request the concerned authorities to undertake repairs of the road on an urgent basis and prevent citizens' vehicles from getting damaged due to the poor condition.
Shabbir Ahmad
Islamabad
