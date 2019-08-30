Road repairs

The link road connecting the M2 motorway at Sialmor with the Sargodha-Faisalabad road is damaged at a number of places. This road is known as the Kaloowal Road on Google Maps. It is an important road as it links M2 with southern Punjab.

In December 2018 I had launched a complaint on the Pakistan Citizens Portal. However, after almost nine months the complaint is unattended, apparently because of non-allocation of funds. May I request the concerned authorities to undertake repairs of the road on an urgent basis and prevent citizens' vehicles from getting damaged due to the poor condition.

Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad