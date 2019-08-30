Pakistan to host South, Central Asia, Youth and Junior Women Zone II Trophy in Nov

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) is organising the International Handball Federation (IHF) South and Central Asia, Youth and Junior Women Zone II Trophy from November 7-11, 2019, at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

According to PHF, both youth and junior women teams of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Yemen and Pakistan are expected to feature in the event.

In youth category, players born on or after January 1, 2002, and in junior category players born on or after January 1, 2000, are eligible to participate.Pakistan is the only country in this zone which is organising the event for the third time.

The IHF allotted this Trophy to Pakistan for the third time keeping in view previous good experience. PHF organised IHF, South & Central Asia, Junior Men & Women Zone II Trophy in December 2014.

It organised IHF, South & Central Asia, Youth & Junior Men Zone II Trophy in March 2018.In 2014, at Faisalabad, Pakistan won gold in Men Junior and got silver medal in Women Junior.In 2016 at Dhaka, Pakistan got bronze medal in Men Junior and Women Junior.

In 2018, at Faisalabad, Pakistan men Youth and Junior team won silver medal.The IHF will also depute International Referees and Technical delegates from different countries for the Trophy.

The PHF has requested Ministry of IPC through Pakistan Olympic Association for provisional government NOC for organising this Trophy and also granting visas to the participating teams.