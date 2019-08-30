KP Assembly speaker orders probe into alleged anomalies in Education Dept

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the Education Department after the opposition lawmakers protested against the remarks of advisor to the chief minister for education.

Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani claimed that he had solid proof of moral and financial corruption of some of the officials in the Education Department. He alleged that these officials were demanding bribe and blackmailing teachers for getting prized postings and seeking transfer to preferred places. “I cannot speak and explain the evidence on the floor of the House which I have received about the moral corruption of some officials in the Education Department,” he said. He added that he could present it to the speaker and minister concerned in a private meeting. The opposition leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should give exemplary punishment to the black sheep within the department as he had learnt that the female teachers were being pressured and blackmailed.

However, Advisor to Chief Minister on Primary Education Ziaullah Bangash said there were no irregularities and mismanagement in the education department. He accused the opposition parties of playing politics on the issue.

“We have launched the e-transfer system in the Education Department. The teachers are being transferred on merit,” he said. “I have an honest and talented team in the department,” he maintained. His remarks prompted all the opposition members to stand up in protest. They asked the chair to order an inquiry into the allegedly moral and financial corruption in the education department. The assembly speaker said in his ruling that the corrupt officials and black sheep should be punished if the evidence against them was proved true as claimed by the opposition leader. Two questions relating to the Education Department were referred to the relevant standing committee after the mover insisted that he had been provided false information about some schools and colleges in the Lower Dir district. Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly Bahadur Khan during the question-hour pointed out that some of the schools and colleges were short of teaching staff and other facilities. Meanwhile, in response to a call attention notice, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly agreed on forming a parliamentary committee to review the existing laws on child abuse and frequent killing and torching of minors in the province.