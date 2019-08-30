Two criminal gangs busted, ornaments and 11 bikes recovered

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted two gangs of criminals comprising five persons and recovered gold ornaments, looted items and 11 stolen bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Saadi Faraz had lodged complaint in Kohsar Police Station that unknown accused entered his brother’s house situated at Parbat Road, Sector F-7/3 and stole diamond and gold ornaments, US dollars Rolex and Rado wrist watches and other things. Kohsar police registered a case Fir No 306 dated 22-07-2019 u/s 380/457/34 PPC.

Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, took notice of this incident and ordered to arrest the culprits involved in in this incident. Following special directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer to trace the case.

SP Investigation constituted two special investigation teams under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan. One of the team succeeded to nab Bahadur alias Shabir and Farooq who confessed their involvement in theft activities in posh sectors of Islamabad and recovered diamond, gold ornaments, American dollars Rolex and Rado wrist watches worth more than Rs10 million. During interrogation the accused confessed that they are involved in several dacoit and theft incidents in sectors F-7, F-8 Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and DHA also.

Another CIA police team also apprehended Faizan, Talha, Shakir and recovered 11 stolen bikes lifted from various areas of the city.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.