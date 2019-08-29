close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
Obituary

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: A social figure, Khan Gul Awan, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 62. The funeral procession was taken out from the family residence, House No 30, Street No 2, Sector E-1, Phase-1, Hayatabad. He was laid to rest at the Phase-7 graveyard after a well-attended Namaz-e-Janaza. He was the father of Wajahat Gul, Shoaib Gul, Shahab Gul, Hamza Gul; brother of Javed Awan and maternal uncle of Assistant Director (IT) at the Provincial Public Service Commission, Mohammad Kashif. Rasm-e-Qul will be offered at the family residence on Friday after the asr prayers.

