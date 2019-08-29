Fun, patriotism galore at Anglo Arabic School

Rawalpindi: As a top ranked school, Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School is expert in developing leaders, transforming organisations and creating sustainable impact - immediate and long term. The school strives to ensure this impact is felt by the students, the Anglo Team and entire organisation.

Anglo Team arranged a series of event with Volley Ball Match Final, Eid Milan Party, Independence Day celebration and annual lunch given to all Anglo staff from the school association members.

Volley Ball Match began early in the day and the team was joined by Anglo Arabic Old Boys Association, Abdul Waheed Malik to boost the players. The match was played between Jinnah House and Liaquat House which was won by Jinnah with 3-0 margin.

The match was followed by Eid Milan Party. Abdul Waheed Malik inaugurated the celebrations in Girls and Boys wings. He was flanked by members of the Executive Council, Ibaad-ur-Rehman and Ali Murtaza. Students clad in colourful attire enjoyed the spirit of Eid by sharing their lunch with the peers. Fun-filled activities were organise by the teachers to make the event memorable for the students.

Later Independence Day Ceremony began with hoisting in National Flag at the Anglo Monument. Chief guest of the Independence Day ceremony was Senior Executive Member Nisar Nazish. It merits mentioning here that NIsar Nazish has the privilege of experiencing the company of Quaid-Azad Mohammad Ali Jinnah as a ‘Kamsin Mujahid’ in 1947.

The scouts of the school marched towards the Anglo Monument with all distinguished guests. The chief guest Nisar Nazish hoisted the National Flag and salute. The National Song was prepared by Girls Wing students. Then it was followed by cultural performance, patriotic speeches prepared under the supervision of Principal, Wing Heads and Coordinator.

Principal Manzoor Hussain in his speech told the audience about the supreme sacrifice for the sake of freedom. He also told the students to follow the ideals of founding fathers of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Nazish, Chaudhry Irshad Muhammad Khan, shed light on significance of the day and advised the students to become ideal citizens of the country. In his speech, Abdul Waheed Malik announced the surprise Umrah Package for senior teacher Ms Raheela Yasmin and Mali Baba Hameed Khan.