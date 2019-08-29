Petty people

This country has no dearth of men and women of strong character and high caliber so why hire good-for-nothing people who do nothing but promote parochialism. The tragedy is that when it comes to hiring faculty members, we don't sift out those with questionable track records, which is why our universities and training institutes lack role models and fail to produce role models.

Who cares for the nation and for nation-building in this society when those in authority keep their petty personal interests first?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad