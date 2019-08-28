Installation of solar system in mosques sought

HARIPUR: The district council through a unanimously adopted resolution on Tuesday demanded the provincial government to implement Rs23m solarisation of mosque project through TMA as the district council has completed its tenure with other two tiers of LB system. The council met here for its last session with convener Agha Shabir Ahmed in the chair. Asif Ali Jah, a member district council from union council of Beer, tabled the resolution in the house, demanding the provincial govt to implement the Rs23m mosques solarisation project through TMA instead of Assistant Director Local government. The mover claimed that CM Mahmood Khan had approved the mosque solarization project for Haripur district on the special request of District Nazim Akhtar Nawaz and provincial minister Akbar Ayub but it remained unimplemented due to certain legal obstacles.