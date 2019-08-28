PSF mulls hosting world junior squash

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is planning to host the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash championship later this year.

Former squash legend Qamar Zaman, who is also vice president of the PSF, said the federation will be writing to the World Squash Federation (WSF) next month in this regard.

“The federation is taking all possible steps for the promotion of squash in the country,” he told APP.

Qamar added that the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash championship will most likely be held in Islamabad or Peshawar.

“If we are awarded any of the tournaments, then my top priority would be to hold the championship in Peshawar later this year,” he said.

Qamar added that he was in touch with the WSF officials in this regard and the world body was more than willing to award the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash Championship to Pakistan.

“Around 20 to 21 tournaments are being organised in Peshawar annually to bring new talent to the fore and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is very cooperative in this regard,” he said.