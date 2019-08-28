Maria stuns top seed Madina in women squash

ISLAMABAD: Experienced Maria Toorpakai Wazir accounted for Madina Zafar in four games to make her presence felt in the $5,000 women’s international event at the Mushaf Squash Complex here Tuesday.

Maria, who mostly stays out of the country, surprised top seed Madina 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 12-10. The match lasted for 32 minutes. In possibly the best match of the day, Maria turned the tables on her opponent with some well-played shots. She was also at her best when it came to long rallies.

In the men’s event, Haris Qasim beat experienced Ahsan Ayaz 11-1, 11-0, 11-2. The match lasted for just 8 minutes.

Results: Men’s event: Tayyab Aslam bt Hamza Sharif 11-7, 11-6, 11-8; Israr Ahmed bt Tariq Khan 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3; Farhan Zaman bt Mohammad Bilal 11-8, 12-10, 11-4; Asim Khan bt Zahir Shah 10-12, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7; Amaad Fareed bt Naveed Rehman 12-10, 11-2, 11-2; Waqas Mehboob bt Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bukhari 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-8; Haris Qasim bt Ahsan Ayaz 11-1, 11-0, 11-2; Farhan Mehboob bt Danish Atlas Khan 11-8, 11-9, 13-11.

Women’s event: Maria Toorpakai Wazir bt Madina Zafar 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 12-10; Noorul Huda bt Zaynab Khan 11-6, 11-2, 11-4; Anam Mustafa Aziz bt Aiman Shahbaz 11-7, 11-9, 3-11, 13-15, 11-8; Amna Fayyaz bt Fehmina Asim 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Riffat Khan bt Komal Khan 11-5, 11-8, 11-7; Saima Shaukat bt Nimra Aqeel 11-9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-5; Rushna Mehboob bt Hira Aqeel 11-7, 11-4, 11-4; Muqaddas Ashraf bt Noorul Ain Ijaz 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.