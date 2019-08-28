Maria downs Madina in int’l squash

ISLAMABAD: Experienced Maria Toorpakai Wazir accounted for Madina Zafar in four games to make her presence felt in the $5000 women international event at the Mushaf Squash Complex Tuesday here on Tuesday.

Maria who mostly stays out of country, surprised top seed Madina 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 12-10. The match lasted 32 minutes.In possibly the best match of the day, Maria turned the table on her opponent with some well played shots. She was also at her best when it comes to long rallies.

In a men’s event, Haris Qasim beat struggling experience player Ahsan Ayaz 11-1, 11-0, 11-2. The match last for just 8 minutes.

Results: Men’s event; Tayyab Aslam bt Hamza Sharif 11-7, 11-6, 11-8; Israr Ahmad bt Tariq Khan 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3; Farhan Zaman bt Mohammad Bilal 11-8, 12-10, 11-4; Asim Khan bt Zahir Shah 10-12, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7; Amaad Fareed bt Naveed Rehman 12-10, 11-2, 11-2; Waqas Mehboob bt Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bukhari 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-8; Haris Qasim bt Ahsan Ayaz 11-1, 11-0, 11-2; Farhan Mehboob bt Danish Atlas Khan 11-8, 11-9, 13-11.

Women’s event: Maria Toorpakai Wazir bt Madina Zafar 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 12-10; Noorul Huda bt Zaynab Khan 11-6, 11-2, 11-4; Anam Mustafa Aziz bt Aiman Shahbaz 11-7, 11-9, 3-11, 13-15, 11-8; Amna Fayyaz bt Fehmina Asim 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Riffat Khan bt Komal Khan 11-5, 11-8, 11-7; Saima Shaukat bt Nimra Aqeel 11-9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-5; Rushna Mehboob bt Hira Aqeel 11-7, 11-4, 11-4; Moqaddas Ashraf bt Noor Ul Ain Ijaz 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.