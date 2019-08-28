Shifa introduces lab automation system in region

Islamabad: Shifa International Hospital Tuesday introduced Total Lab Automation (TLA) system, which is the first of its kind s in the region, to automate Hematology, Chemistry and Molecular Biology on one belt, thereby providing unparalleled quality with secure and swift results.

Speaking at an event arranged to celebrate 25 years of Shia Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid said, hospital laboratories nowadays are challenged with greater testing demands, improved efficiency, and reliable and high-quality results to play an important part in public health and healthcare delivery systems. The latest TLA lab at Shifa will further improve quality of laboratory diagnostics for a large array of patient and physician populations.

Dr. M. H. Qazi, the CEO of SIH, Dr. Habib-ur-Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIH, and Aziz A. Jan, Chief Operating Officer at SIH, lauded the efforts of the lab team and said the advent of Shifa Pathology and Laboratory Medicine services 25 years back had the objective of investing into human and technology resources to provide authentic and reliable diagnostic testing to physicians and patients of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Pathologist at SIH Dr. Imran Nazir mentioned that automation and artificial intelligence technologies will further expand the scope of laboratory medicine by increasing efficiency and quality. The Asia-Pacific leadership of Roche Diagnostics and Sysmex, which supplied the TLA system, was also present on the occasion. A large gathering of physicians and healthcare professionals attended the event.