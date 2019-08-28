Trump, Modi two sides of same coin: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that those who are expecting that USA or any western country would come to help Muslims of Indian-Held Kashmir were living in the fool’s paradise.

The US and Indian leaders are not only the enemies of the Muslims but had no sympathy towards humanity, he said in a statement here Tuesday.

Sirajul Haq said Modi lied to the world when he along with US President Trump stated that Pakistan and India would resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally. New Delhi was establishing its hegemony in South Asia which Pakistan would never accept. Delhi scrapped Kashmir’s constitutional status to fulfill the dream of cleansing India of non-Hindus, he added.

The JI chief declared US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi two sides of the same coin, adding that Modi was known as butcher of Gujarat for Muslims genocide while the whole world knew Trump’s remarks against Muslims. Sirajul Haq said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir were united to thwart India’s evil designs. He said curfew in Indian-Held valley had entered fourth week but Kashmiris were standing firm against naked Indian aggression despite worst drought of food, medicines and other needs. He said a humanitarian crisis had engulfed the entire valley but the world was silent spectator. He asked Islamabad to take decisive steps to support the people of Kashmir.

He expressed concern over deteriorating situation of the country’s economy and demanded the government take immediate steps to address the people’s issues. He said inflation and unemployment were rising day by day which could aggravate the crisis. He demanded the provincial government ask transporters to decrease fare. He also demanded free medical facilities for the general public in all public sector hospitals.

Debate: Urdu Science Board (USB) organised a debate competition to express solidarity with Kashmiri children at its head office here.

According to a press release, students from various public and private educational institutions participated in the debate contest. The speakers highlighted the Indian atrocities and grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.