Two seeded players crash out of Pakistan Squash Circuit-I

KARACHI: All except two top-seeded players moved into the quarter-finals of $10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-I in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Top seed Tayyab Aslam beat Hamza Sharif 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 in 24 minutes and sixth seed Israr Ahmad thrashed Tariq Khan 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3 in 27 minutes in the second round. Fifth seed Farhan Zaman smashed M Bilal 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 in 18 minutes and third seed Asim Khan defeated Zahir Shah 10-12, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 in 53 minutes.
Fourth seed Amaad Fareed smashed Naveed Rehman 12-10, 11-2, 11-2 in 19 minutes and second seed Farhan Mehboob thrashed Danish Atlas 11-8, 11-9, 13-11 in 35 minutes.
However, Waqas Mehboob overpowered eighth seed Ali Bukhari 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-8 in 50 minutes and Haris Qasim stunned Ahsan Ayaz 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 in eight minutes.
Tayyab will face Israr, Farhan Zaman will play against Asim, Amaad will be up against Waqas and Haris is drawn against Farhan Mehboob in the quarter-finals.
