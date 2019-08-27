Farzam wins I-Day U18 tennis final

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Farzam Raja won the junior Under-18 singles final beating Haris Rauf 7-6, 7-6 here at Shalimar Club, says a press release.

Asian Tennis Federation Senior Vice President Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, who is also chairman of the SNGPL, was the chief guest who distributed prizes amongst the players.

The tournament was sponsored by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

Dilawar appreciated the efforts of PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, PLTA President Dr Raheel Siddique, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik and Tournament Director Inamul Haq.

Inam thanked the PLTA officials for providing all the facilities to organise the event in a befitting manner.

The tournament director also announced to organise Capt Aqib Shaheed Tournament next week and this event will also be sponsored by the PLTA.