Eiwan launches prestigious residential, commercial project in Gwadar

QUETTA: The Eiwan Developments have launched a state-of-the-art project residential cum commercial in Gwadar, called Gwadar 3.

Featuring ultra-modern serviced apartments, an international standard shopping mall and a luxury hotel Gwadar 3 would employ a host of SMART technologies, including bioclimatic architecture, eco-friendly construction, alternate green energy provisions, automated building management systems to provide a clean, green environment to its inhabitants and surroundings. Set to redefine Gwadar’s skyline forever, this flagship project will be situated on top of the majestic Koh-e-Batil hill with an uninhibited three-sided view of the Arabian Sea. Moreover, its strategic location at the heart of Sangar Housing, adjacent to Gwadar Deep Sea Port, makes it the finest and most prestigious address in Gwadar. Also called G3, it is envisioned to symbolise Gwadar’s emergence as a regional trade and economic powerhouse. Eiwan Developments has partnered with Energy Department, Government of Balochistan launch this prestigious development project which would pride its energy efficient development. The project’s groundbreaking ceremony by the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in the last week of August. It was also attended by Dr Akhtar Nazeer, Chief Secretary Balochistan and Pasand Khan Buledi, Secretary Energy Department, CEO Balochistan Energy Company Limited, along with other notable dignitaries. The chief minister also planted a tree at the project site to commemorate the green beginnings of the project, which is part of the chief minister’s initiative of contributing to the Green Pakistan. Eiwan Developments has also contributed 2000 plants to the chief minister’s initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said “today marks the beginning of a new golden chapter in the development of Gwadar and Balochistan. The development of this region has been a key priority for my government and we have been working tirelessly to make it happen. It gives me great pleasure today, to unveil this iconic state-of-the-art development project which will not only usher in a new era of growth and prosperity for the region, but it will most definitely help redefine the urban landscape of Pakistan. Kamal said it is a testament to the progressive vision we share for this region under CPEC and I congratulate everyone involved on this great achievement.”

Gwadar 3 will use a host of Smart technologies, including bioclimatic architecture, eco-friendly construction, alternate green energy provision, automated building management systems, waste treatment and other environment friendly features to minimize overall carbon footprint of the development, ensuring longer term sustainability and providing a clean, green environment to its inhabitants and surroundings. The project is duly endorsed by Balochistan Energy Company Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Pasand Khan Buledi, CEO Balochistan Energy Company Limited said “by all means, this is truly Pakistan’s first ever Smart development project. From its bioclimatic architectural design, to use of eco-friendly building materials, coupled with reliance on alternate green energy sources and automated systems, it is a master-class in smart energy-efficient developments. He said we are extremely proud to be associated with this infrastructure marvel which shall surely become a benchmark in environmental sustainability, within the country and outside. We are deliberately working on encouraging environmentally responsible and sustainable developments in this region,” Buledi said.

Gwadar 3 (G3) is truly “A World to Come”, conceived to be the gateway for future living. Featuring ultra-modern serviced apartments, an international standard shopping mall, a signature luxury hotel and contemporary work spaces, the G3 is designed to be the ultimate destination for rest, work, recreation and wellness – all under one roof. This infrastructure marvel is set to redefine the living standards in the country and ultimately in South Asia.

In his presentation, Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, CEO Eiwan Developments, highlighted the unique attributes of the project. He said “it was a challenge for us to design something which would do justice to Gwadar’s future potential and prospects as the crown jewel of CPEC. From identifying the most prestigious location, to designing an iconic 21st century structure, to ensuring use of vastly advanced construction and management technologies, we are leaving no stone unturned in making Gwadar 3 by Eiwan a symbol of Gwadar’s emergence as an economic powerhouse, Kidwai said.

He said its groundbreaking coincides with finalization of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, marking another great new beginning for Gwadar. He expressed thanks and appreciation to the local government, municipalities and all other stakeholders for reposing their trusting in this defining project.” Eiwan is a brand of the CG Holdings and an associate of the Consultants Group. Eiwan’s parent company, CG, has a proven track record of 27 years of working in Gwadar. The CG is since long contributing towards the social sector development of local communities in Gwadar. It extends the support for professional development of local youth, also training them in energy efficient sectors. It will further enhance its contribution towards health and education needs of local community. Eiwan also announced launching of a Business Incubator Center in Gwadar for the city’s youth. The chief minister appreciated Eiwan’s contribution for the residents of Gwadar.