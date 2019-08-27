PHF hires Dr Asad

LAHORE: Pakistan’s senior-most sports physician Dr Asad Abbas Shah has been hired by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for national hockey team camp. The physician has been hired especially to take care of players’ fitness as the PHF’s National Hockey team camp kicks off August 25. Shah will work with players individually to get rid of players’ fitness issues. He will give tips to the players about how to avoid injuries. “The reason behind hiring Shah is to aware players about injuries and their remedies. His experience is vast and can be helpful for the national team players,” PHF secretary Asif Bajwa informed. It is pertinent to mention here that Shah is also serving as secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA)’s medical commission.