close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

PHF hires Dr Asad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s senior-most sports physician Dr Asad Abbas Shah has been hired by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for national hockey team camp. The physician has been hired especially to take care of players’ fitness as the PHF’s National Hockey team camp kicks off August 25. Shah will work with players individually to get rid of players’ fitness issues. He will give tips to the players about how to avoid injuries. “The reason behind hiring Shah is to aware players about injuries and their remedies. His experience is vast and can be helpful for the national team players,” PHF secretary Asif Bajwa informed. It is pertinent to mention here that Shah is also serving as secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA)’s medical commission.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports