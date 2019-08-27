Jaffer joins women camp at Abbottabad

LAHORE: Head of the Junior Selection Committee and former Test pacer Saleem Jaffer Monday joined the ongoing High Performance Women Cricket Camp at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Saleem Jaffer remained there with the players and exchanges different tips with the women bowlers during the camp. The main focus of the camp is on mutual matches in order to monitor each and every player performance.

The camp, named after the high performances, has been based on focus of individual players performance as well besides working on improving other skills and abilities of the players during the training camp. Head Coach Mark Collins, hailing from New Zealand, batting coach Iqbal Imam, Trainer Jamal Hussain Team-A coach Shahid Anwar, local coach Waqar Orakzai and Team Manager Aisha Jalil are there during the camp and performing their respective duties. Former National Junior Selection Committee member Ismailia Iqbal, a former fast bowler Saleem Jaffer and women selection committee members were also there by giving special focus on various skill improvement drills like throwing, underarm throwing, and over arm throwing, close throw, and long throw, catches drills, throwback and wicket keeping, reports received here stated.