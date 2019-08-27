Locals’ int’l squash event gets under way

ISLAMABAD: Locals have started flexing their muscles in the US$ 10,000 for men and US$ 5,000 for women international Squash event that got under way at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Monday.

After failing to put up any creditable show in the company of foreign players in recent times, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has organized lower prize international event with a local flavor. The event has given opportunity to leading top players to improve their ranking by getting reasonable points from these events. Last two higher prize money events saw top Pakistan players like Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob and Asim Khan failing to put up any reasonable performance. Their standard of squash has forced the federation to organize lower prize international event that is meant only for local players. Leading players got off to winning start in men and women international events.

Results: Men’s event: Tayyab Aslam got bye; Hamza Sharif bt Noman Khan 11-2, 11-6, 9-11, 7-2 (30 Min); Tariq Khan bt Faisal Riaz 11-2, 11-6, 11-9 (21 Min); Israr Ahmad got bye; Farhan Zaman got bye; M Bilal bt M Farhan Hashmi 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8 (49 Min); Zahir Shah bt Saad Abdullah 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-5 (39 Min); Asim Khan got bye; Amaad Fareed got bye; Naveed Rehman bt Owais Rashid 11-6, 12-14, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9 (61 Min); Waqas Mehboob bt Mehran Javed 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 (25 Min); Syed Ali Mujtaba Bukhari got bye; Ahsan Ayaz got bye; Haris Qasim bt M Farhan 11-6, 11-3, 11-3 (17 Min); Danish Atlas Khan bt Noor Zaman 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 (13 Min) and Farhan Mehboob got bye.

Women’s event: Madina Zafar got bye; Maria Toor got bye, Zaynab Khan bt Sibgha Arshad 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 (15 Min); Noor Ul Huda got bye; Anam Mustafa Aziz got bye; Aiman Shahbaz bt Sulaya Chaudry 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 (15 Min); Fehmina Asim bt Shafaq Chaudry 11-1, 11-3, 11-6 (11 Min); Amna Fayyaz got bye; Riffat Khan got bye; Komal Khan bt Zoya Khalid 11-5, 12-10, 11-5 (18 Min); Nimra Aqeel bt Tehreema Islam 11-8, 11-6, 11-9; Saima Shaukat got bye; Rushna Mehboob got bye; Hira Aqeel bt Ilsr Imran 11-2, 11-2, 11-1 (10 Min); Noor Ul Ain Ijaz bt Sana Bahadur 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 (15 Min); Moqaddas Ashraf got bye.