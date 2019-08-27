JI observes foundation day in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi and Islamabad chapters of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday organised various events in connection with 78th Foundation Day of the party, which falls on August 26.

A flag-hoisting ceremony in this connection was organised at Syed Maudoodi building in Rawalpindi. The building is named after Maulana Abu Lala Maudoodi, the founder and first Jamaat's ameer.

The JI Rawalpindi district (city) ameer Syed Arif Shirazi performed flag-hoisting of the party's flag along with general secretary Syed Uzair Hamid, Ziaullah Chohan, Malik Azam and others. The JI Rawalpindi, earier had also performed flag hoisting ceremony of the national flag on August 14 at the same venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Shirazi said that JI would continue to strive for turning Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state which changing minds of people towards teachings of the Holy Quraan and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

JI's central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa while addressing different ceremonies held in the federal capital, said that Jamaat through its struggle introduced to humanity, the real objective of live while telling the people that Islam provides for complete code of life.

They said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is the only political party which elects its chief through a democratic processing of balloting while its ameer and parliamentarians are also accountable to party's members and workers.

Mian Aslam said the Constitution of Pakistan is 90 percent Islamic and as such all the efforts to bring a secular system in the country are unconstitutional and illegal and will be resisted always. The JI central secretary general Amirul Azim would address a main ceremony in connection with the foundation day at Rawalpindi Press Club on August 30.