8,000-kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved 8,000-kanal government land from the illegal occupants in latest operations, The News learnt Sunday.

According to Anti-Corruption Establishment, the worth of the retrieved land is about Rs900 million. Anti-Corruption Establishment’s crackdown is being launched across the province against land grabbers.

On the directions of ACE Director General Muhammad Gauhar Nafees, all regional offices have accelerated their action against land grabbers and illegal occupants without accepting any type of external pressure.

In latest action, ACE Sahiwal region retrieved 1,186-kanal government land from grabbers. The worth of the retrieved land is about Rs300 million. This land was in the possession of those grabbers since 2002.

In another operation conducted in Depalpur, District Okara, 506-kanal government land worth Rs74 million was retrieved. ACE Bahawalpur Region retrieved 6,250-kanal government land in Yazman District, Bahawalpur.

The worth of the land is Rs300 million. In a special operation, Anti-Corruption Establishment vigilance cell retrieved 150-kanal government land from the illegal possession of PML-N’s former MPA Mian Mehmood Ahmed.

The worth of the retrieved land from ex-MPA is about Rs200 million. ACE retrieved the entire land with the co-operation and support of district administration and police and handed over its possession to the departments concerned. ACE Director General directed all regional heads to raise their pace against land grabbers throughout the province.