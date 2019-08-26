Rahane, Vihari extend India’s dominance in first Test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari shared an unbeaten century stand for the fifth wicket to consolidate India’s position against West Indies on the fourth day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

At lunch, India were 287 for 4, with Rahane (90) and Vihari (57) at the crease. India added 102 to their overnight score and only lost a wicket as they turned the screws further on West Indies.

Earlier, Virat Kohli closed the face too early on Roston Chase offbreak as he tried to flick him with the turn from off stump. The resultant leading edge lobbed towards John Campbell who had dropped Rahane off a similar shot in the same position yesterday, but held on at short extra cover this time after parrying it for himself with a jump to his left.

Rahane and Vihari, who had put on 82 for the fifth wicket in the first innings, went about it much the same in this innings. Scoring was easier this time round, with West Indies continuing to rely on spin and leaving gaps at point and long-on.

Kemar Roach brought a temporary stop to the run flow. The bowler off whom Rahane was dropped, and then a favourable lbw wasn’t taken, Roach had another day of continual grimacing.

Vihari drove Gabriel sweetly off consecutive deliveries, on either side of mid-off.A similar shot also brought up fifty for the batsman, his second career half-century.