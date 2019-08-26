close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

Loadshedding woes

Newspost

 
August 26, 2019

The residents of Soldier Bazaar in Karachi have been facing continuous loadshedding in Karachi for the past four months daily for up to fifteen hours a day. K-Electric conducts unscheduled loadshedding without care, and refuses to answer to any means of contacting them.

This always happens in the summer and during the monsoon season and they never give us the courtesy of scheduling such interruptions. It is my request to the relevant authorities to please look into this matter.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

