‘Subjective video’ is original, Maryam tells FIA team

ISLAMABAD: Amid speculations either the “subjective video” of Judge Arshad Malik is original or tempered, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif disclosed before the investigation team that it (video) was “original” and neither edited nor tempered or doctored.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her written response dispatched to investigation team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), made many shocking revelations about the “subjective video” i.e. how, when, why and where was it (video) filmed, recorded, protected and managed to expose the system.

“The video as presented was not edited -- rather the video played on one side of the screen, while the Urdu transcript runs on the other half of the screen -- Nasir Butt told me that there was a video-cum-audio and audio and these were recorded simultaneously on two separate devices. He [Butt] also told me that the device in which video-cum-audio took place was in the pocket of the person accompanying Nasir Butt, however, that other person’s name and particulars are not known,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif told FIA investigation team. She has responded forty one (41) difficult questions of FIA team investigating the matter of Judge Arshad Malik who got lodged a complaint against her and a few other leaders of PML-N. Investigators further asked her when did you [Maryam] come to know for the first time that the judge’s movie had been recorded, she answered, “Nasir Butt told me the day Nawaz Sharif was returning to prison and expressed interest to meet with me in two days. Thereafter, he met with me in my residence at Jati Umra, Raiwind, Lahore and showed me the video that was played during the presser. On 10th May, 2019, he delivered, to my residence, a mobile phone (devoid of a sim card) that contained the said copy of the video.” When asked what was the purpose of filming video the PML-N leader said, “as per Nasir Butt, the purpose was to record the facts and circumstances forming the basis for the conviction and sentencing of MNS, as known to and disclosed by judge Arshad Malik.”

When FIA team asked what was the purpose of her press conference on 6th July, 2019, PML-N leader responded that ‘the purpose of the presser was to bring to notice of public the gross injustice that had been perpetrated in rendering the judgment against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia References No.19/2017. I firmly believe that access to justice in fundamental rights guaranteed to all the citizens of Pakistan and that denial of justice to any citizen is tantamount to denial of his/her right to life, liberty, dignity, fair trial and equality. All of which are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also admitted that Nasir Butt is loyal worker of party who recorded the meetings with Judge Arshad Malik. “Nasir Butt is (Senior Vice President PML-N) United Kingdom Since 2010. I (Maryam) have a known of Nasir Butt for a number of years in his capacity as an ardent supporter and office holder of the PML-N In UK, However, his interactions have remained limited with the PML-N only and not with myself in person,” she responded to FIA team. She further told FIA team that she never directed Nasir Butt to record his meetings with judge Arshad Malik. When asked where was the subjective video recorded, Maryam Nawaz Sharif responded, “as per Nasir Butt, a small portion was recorded out-doors, and the rest in the judge’s house.” When asked who ordered Nasir Butt to record the movie, PML-N leader said, “as per Nasir Butt, he recorded it on his own accord—as per Nasir Butt, he planned it himself.” FIA team questioned Maryam Nawaz that in whose custody is the original audio recording lying now, she responded, “as far as I know, custody of the original recording is with Nasir Butt.” She further explained that “the original device containing video is not with me [Maryam].” When asked where did Nasir Butt hand over the said video to her, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Nasir Butt delivered a SIM less mobile phone containing a copy of the video played during the presser to my residence at Jati Umra, Raiwind, Lahore. Nasir Butt delivered a copy of the video played during the presser on 10Th May 2019 in a SIM less mobile phone.

FIA asked Maryam either Nasir Butt provided the original device which contained the video used for the recording of meeting, she responded, “I do not have a personal knowledge as to which device was used for audio recording of the meeting. I am not in possession of the original device containing video used for recording.” When asked which device was used for audio recording of meeting and provide the original device containing audio used for recording, PML-N leader said, “I do not have a personal knowledge as to which device was used for audio recording of the meeting. I am not in possession of the original device containing audio used for recording.”

About computer and laptop used for video, Maryam Nawaz said, “the computer/laptop on which the video was run was brought by the gentleman sent by Nasir Butt on the day of the presentation. However, the said gentleman had taken back the said computer/laptop after the presser, hence I don’t have the said computer/laptop with me.”

FIA team in its another question pertaining to Maryam’s claim that the institutions not to blackmail the judges for decision asked that which institutions and people were she was talking about? “The institutions are indicated by the contents of the recording themselves. I do not have to spell them out for you [FIA],” she responded. About objectionable video of judge Arshad Malik, Maryam Nawaz Sharif she does not obtain objectionable video of Arshad Malik. “I neither obtained nor have any objectionable video of Arshad Malik. No one has provided me any “Objectionable Video” of the Judge Arshad Malik. I have not seen any objectionable Video of Arshad Malik.”

Who informed you that Judge Arshad Malik has any objectionable video, FIA team further questioner her. “It is mentioned by the judge Arshad Malik himself in Video-cum-audio and audio recording provided by Nasir Butt.” When asked how did she know that judge Arshad Malik was blackmailed through objectionable video, PML-N leader responded, “This is evident from the contents of the video-cum-audio and audio recordings themselves provided by Nasir Butt.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif finally said, “The video of Arshad Malik shown during the presser was not recorded by me or at my behest; rather it was recorded by Nasir Butt on his own initiative.”

FIA asked last question that does she have any other videos of Arshad Malik which she talked in press conference regarding her allegation that judge Arshad Malik is naming the persons who pressurised him for decision against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz Sharif concluded, “These videos are not in my custody.”