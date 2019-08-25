Haris bags FMC I-Day National Junior Squash title

LAHORE: Haris Qasim of Punjab won FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship 2019 here at Punjab Squash Complex Lahore.

A good final of under 19 seen here. At this moment chief guest SVP Air Marshal Shahid Alvi, Punjab Squash Association President Dr. Nadeem Muktar, Secretory Sheraz Saleem, VP Admin Tariq Farooq Rana, coaches, players and a lot of spectators also witnessed this mega event.

In under-19 Final Haris Qasim of Punjab beat Zeeshan Zeb of KPK by 11/5, 11/9, 8/11, 13/11 in 41 minutes. Haris Qasim won first two games very easly but Zeeshan Zeb came back and won third game. In 4th game Haris won and become a champion.

In under-15 final M.Amaad of (PAF) beat Anas Bukhari (PB) by 2/11, 11/7, 11/9, 5/11, 11/3 in

53 minutes) a good final scene between two young players.

In under-13 boys final Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat SakhiUllah Tareen (PAF) by 5/11, 9/11, 11/5, 11/5, 12/10 in 51 minutes.