Over 12 booked for trying to burn police post

FAISALABAD: Ali Town police post on Saturday booked more than a dozen persons, including constables Waseem Ahmad and his brother Muhammad Naeem, on the charge of attempting to burn the police post and injuring cop Muhammad Saleem.

The accused allegedly helped free some of their companions from the police custody, including Sajid Nadeem and Wasim Ahmad. The police have registered a case on the complaint of police post incharge ASI Humayun Akhtar.

liquid fertilizer machine: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have developed an indigenous liquid fertilizer machine by applying reverse engineering.

The cost of the imported machine is Rs 4 million whereas its cost stands at Rs 1.8 million. The machine is developed by Dr Junaid Nawaz of the Water Management Research Station of the varsity.

Inaugurating the machine, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said it was the need of the hour to develop the indigenous machinery to reduce the cost and make it available for the farming community at an affordable price.

He said the country’s agrarian production can be doubled with the adoption of the modern trends.

The VC said the Technology Development Fund of the Higher Education Commission was a hallmark step to promote the innovative ideas.

He said traditional way of the farming was the hindrance to get the fruits of our potential agriculture.

The VC said academia-industry linkages would pave the way for the building up the knowledge-based economy.

He said the agriculture was the backbone of the economy that was contributing 20 percent to our gross domestic product. He also planted a sapling there as a step of Green Pakistan drive.

The VC said the varsity had set up the target of planting 500,000 plants. He was flanked by Director Water Management Abdul Khaliq, Project Partner Anjum Sharif, Muhammad Daraz, Dr Adnan, Ahmad Waqas and Secretary to VC Muhammad Jamil.‘nation ready

to extend help to Kashmiris’: RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the whole Pakistani nation is ready to extend every possible help to the Kashmiris.

He was addressing a Kashmir Solidarity function as the chief guest at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here on Saturday.

Punjab Minister Ajmal Cheema, BISE Chairperson Tayyaba Shaheen, the controller examination, Muhammad Afzal and others also attended the event. The RPO said that the Muslims of the subcontinent rendered sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

He said that India was committing countless atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris and called upon the United Nations to intervene into the matter.