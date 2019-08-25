Late nurse’s family to get salary till her ‘retirement’

LAHORE : Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar has said that the family of a staff nurse of Lahore General Hospital, who had died during service, would get salary and other benefits till her age of retirement and the Punjab government has issued a notification.

Shanzay Alfred was selected as staff nurse in BS 16 by the Punjab Public Service Commission in November 2016 and started her career at LGH on December 03, 2016 but after only 17 months of service on April 20, 2018, she had died after a brief illness. She had to complete her service in October 2054.

Principal Prof. Sardar Mohammad said till attaining the age of 60 years, her father Alfred Assi would be getting her salary as per laws. He appreciated the initiative of the Punjab government in this regard and said that it was a positive step. He also directed the administration of LGH to expedite the process so that parents of Shanzay Alfred could be facilitated at the earliest. He also directed that all cases of retirement and death during service must be prepared and forwarded on a priority basis so that they could be provided relief as per laid down rules and regulations.