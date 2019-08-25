PPP-W to march on LoC on Sept 14 to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party- Workers (PPP-W) led by Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi and Ms Naheed Khan

Saturday Announced a March from Muzaffarabad to the Line of Control (LoC) at Chokoti on September 14 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir who are facing the brutalities of India.

The meeting of the PPP-W was held here Saturday with the chair of its President Dr Safdar Abbasi and was attended by Naheed Khan besides senior leaders of the party.

While addressing the meeting, PPP-W President, Dr Safdar Abbasi, said that the people of Kashmir are facing gross human rights violation and brutalities of Indian army with courage for their right of freedom and self-determination.

He said the continued curfew in Held Kashmir that forced the people of Kashmir without food and medicine shows the ugly face of India.