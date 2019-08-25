close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

PPP-W to march on LoC on Sept 14 to show solidarity with Kashmiris

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party- Workers (PPP-W) led by Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi and Ms Naheed Khan

Saturday Announced a March from Muzaffarabad to the Line of Control (LoC) at Chokoti on September 14 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir who are facing the brutalities of India.

The meeting of the PPP-W was held here Saturday with the chair of its President Dr Safdar Abbasi and was attended by Naheed Khan besides senior leaders of the party.

While addressing the meeting, PPP-W President, Dr Safdar Abbasi, said that the people of Kashmir are facing gross human rights violation and brutalities of Indian army with courage for their right of freedom and self-determination.

He said the continued curfew in Held Kashmir that forced the people of Kashmir without food and medicine shows the ugly face of India.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan