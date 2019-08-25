Police book four Hindus for insulting Sikh gurus

PESHAWAR: The police have registered a case against a pandit and three other members of the Hindu community for using insulting remarks against the gurus of the Sikh religion.

One Balbir Singh approached the Hashtnagri Police Station in Peshawar to complain that Pandit Sheonath Sharma along with Suraj Kumar, Ram Prakash and Keol Nath Sharma had used insulting remarks for the gurus of the Sikh community on their social media pages.

He said this angered members of the Sikh community and they asked the police to take action against the accused. On the complaint of Balbir Singh, the police lodged the case against the four accused.