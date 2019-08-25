Larsen ahead in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada: Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen delivered a second consecutive six-under-par 66 to open up a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour’s Canadian Pacific Women’s Open golf tournament on Friday.

Larsen, chasing her first LPGA Tour victory, carded eight birdies in another low-scoring day at Magna Golf Club near Toronto.

Two bogeys on the 4th and 15th holes prevented the 26-year-old from opening up a bigger lead heading into the weekend.

Larsen, who is at 12 under, is one stroke clear of South Korea’s Ko Jin-young, who posted a five-under-par 67 to finish the day at 11 under.

China’s Liu Yu is tied for third place alongside Canadian defending champion Brooke Henderson, and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn, all on nine under.

Amy Olson of the United States is in sole possession of sixth place on the leaderboard after a four-under-par 68 left her at eight under, a shot clear of four players tied on seven under.

Larsen meanwhile said she had been liberated from the pressure of trying to force her way onto Europe’s team for next month’s Solheim Cup showdown with the United States.