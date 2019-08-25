4 killed over family dispute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Four persons were killed when rival groups exchanged fire in Regi due to family dispute on Saturday.

An official of the Capital City Police said that one Aurangzeb, his son Samiullah and brother Shakir were killed from one side. A woman was killed from the rival Ashraf Gul’s family in the clash. The official said the two parties were involved in a family dispute. The official informed that on Saturday, Aurangzeb and others headed to the house of Ashraf Gul where the exchange of fire took place. The police have been conducting raids to arrest the accused from both sides. Meanwhile, the police in another case arrested five jirga members and four other accused after foiling a bid to kill a woman for honour in Regi. An official said the woman (S) was recovered when she was being taken in a pickup vehicle. The official said efforts were being made to recover the children of the woman safe and sound.

One person from Sufaid Sang village, Miram Zeb, was killed on August 22 while the jirga had also decided to kill the woman (S), said the official.

The officials said four persons who had planned the murder have been arrested. They were identified as Shah Hussain, Noor Islam, Hazrat and Fazal Khaliq.

“Five members of the jirga, including Abdul Sahab, Mohib Ali, Akbar Hussain, Noor Wali and Sabz Ali, who had allegedly given the decree to kill the woman, have also been arrested,” said the official.