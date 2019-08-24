University of Baltistan’s VC calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: University of Baltistan Skardu Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan paid a courtesy visit to welcome Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Baltistan.

In his meeting with the PPP chairman, the vice chancellor requested him for the Govt of Sindh to donate two buses for the students of University of Baltistan, Skardu.

Bilawal endorsed the request and asked the Sindh CM to donate two buses as a gift from the government and the people of Sindh for the youth and students of Gilgit-Baltistan.