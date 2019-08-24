1st Senate session on Thursday following no-trust motion bout

ISLAMABAD: The Senate will meet commence 293rd session from August 29 (Thursday) to debate a number of key national issues, including the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and will also take up legislative business.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate for a new session under clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution at the Parliament House at 5:00pm. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will preside over the session.

It will be the first session after Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla survived the no-trust motions. Needless to say, it will be of special interest as to how the opposition parties behave during the new session.

It has been already announced by the Senate Secretariat that the first two days, i.e. August 29 and 30, will be dedicated to discussing the situation arising out of the Indian government’s unconstitutional measures to end Indian Occupied Kashmir’s special status.

Moreover, the upper house of the Parliament will also discuss the government’s strategy with reference to the Indian Occupied Kashmir and Indian moves and how the parliamentary diplomacy be chalked out to further effectively highlight the Kashmir issue at international level. Senators from both sides of the aisle will give their proposals on the matter.