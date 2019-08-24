Punjab Talent Hunt Football in full swing

LAHORE: Three semi-finalists have been decided in the Punjab Talent Hunt Football Championship.

Faisalabad Layal FC, Gujranwala United FC and Bahawalpur Storm have qualified while the for the remaining fourth place in the semi-finals train will be filled by the winner of the contest between Lahore Kings and Sahiwal Strong FC.

In the matches played yesterday, Sahiwal Strong FC beat Sarghoda Swords FC by 1 goal to zero after a well fought competition, Bahawalpur Storm FC scored 6 goal to beat DG Khan Desert quite comfortably. The later could not open its account. In the third match of the day, Multan Zakariya FC beat Rawalpindi Central FC by 1 goal to zero in another close contest.