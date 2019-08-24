close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Harris, Zeeshan reach I-Day squash final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

LAHORE: Harris Qasim faced Zeeshan Zeb in under-19 squash final of FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship 2019 to be played on August 24 at Punjab Squash complex Lahore.

Chief guest for the day was SVP Pakistan Squash Federation Shahid Alvi. According to details given by secretary Punjab Squash Sheraz Saleem, 150 boys from all over Pakistan participated in this event sponsored by FMC. 48 boys played main round of the event. Punjab squash doing good for promoting the squash, he added.

Results: Under-19 Boys: Semifinal round matches: Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Ahmed Hassan (PAF) by 11/1, 11/8, 11/7 (18 mins). M. Haris Qasim (PB) beat Uzair Shaukat (PAF) by 11/5, 11/1, 11/13, 11/8 (37 mins).

Under-15 Boys: Semifinal round matches: M Ammad (PAF) beat Mutahir Ali (KP) by 11/3, 11/5, 11/7 (24 mins). Anas Bukhari (PB) beat Humam Ahmad (PAF) by 11/5, 11/3, 13/11 (21 mins).

Under-13 Boys: Semifinal round matches: Sakhiullah (PAF) beat Varun Asif (PB) score 10/12, 11/6, 11/4, 10/12, 11/8 (44 mins). Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Omar Asjad (PB) in straight sets by 11/5, 11/8, 11/7.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports