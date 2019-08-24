Harris, Zeeshan reach I-Day squash final

LAHORE: Harris Qasim faced Zeeshan Zeb in under-19 squash final of FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship 2019 to be played on August 24 at Punjab Squash complex Lahore.

Chief guest for the day was SVP Pakistan Squash Federation Shahid Alvi. According to details given by secretary Punjab Squash Sheraz Saleem, 150 boys from all over Pakistan participated in this event sponsored by FMC. 48 boys played main round of the event. Punjab squash doing good for promoting the squash, he added.

Results: Under-19 Boys: Semifinal round matches: Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Ahmed Hassan (PAF) by 11/1, 11/8, 11/7 (18 mins). M. Haris Qasim (PB) beat Uzair Shaukat (PAF) by 11/5, 11/1, 11/13, 11/8 (37 mins).

Under-15 Boys: Semifinal round matches: M Ammad (PAF) beat Mutahir Ali (KP) by 11/3, 11/5, 11/7 (24 mins). Anas Bukhari (PB) beat Humam Ahmad (PAF) by 11/5, 11/3, 13/11 (21 mins).

Under-13 Boys: Semifinal round matches: Sakhiullah (PAF) beat Varun Asif (PB) score 10/12, 11/6, 11/4, 10/12, 11/8 (44 mins). Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Omar Asjad (PB) in straight sets by 11/5, 11/8, 11/7.