IGP says cops to get polio duty allowance directly

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Naeem Khan has said that the force has developed a new mechanism to distribute polio duty allowance directly to the salary account of cops.

There were several complaints that the polio duty allowance for the policemen involved in providing security to the vaccination teams was not provided to them.

There were some complained against the officers about misuse of the funds. Hence the new police set-up decided to change the mechanism to stop the misuse of the allowance and the cops get it directly through their bank accounts.

“The polio funds received by each district police officer will be credited through the banking channels to the individual salary account of each police officer, constable and above, of the force who have performed the polio duty,” IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan told The News. He hoped this mechanism would ensure transparency and ruled out any chance of wrongdoing, including misappropriation.

“It is my duty as the commander of the force that every member gets his rightful dues. This new mechanism will ensure that each policeman performing polio duty gets dues timely, which is their right,” said the IGP.

On Thursday a police handout said that the IGP has made it clear that welfare of police constables was his priority and ordered that duty charges of police constables performing polio duty be directly transferred into their salary bank account.

It added that to make distribution of polio funds more transparent, they were bound to pay the dues of the police constables deputed for polio duty along with their salaries every month. Once this system is put in place, the chances of misappropriation of funds will come to zero level.